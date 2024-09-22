⚡️Report by Russian Defence Ministry on the progress of the special military operation

(22 September 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Liptsy and Volchansk directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 36th Marine Brigade, and 5th Border Security Detachment of the Ukrainian Border Guard near Volchansk and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

AFU losses up to 160 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️Zapad GrOFs improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 30th, 53rd, 116th mechanised brigades of the AFU, and 114th Territorial Defence Brig near Petropavlovka, Peschannoye (Kharkov reg), Serebryanka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Nevskoye (Lugansk PR).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 66th, 67th mech'd brigs of the AFU, and 1st Natl Guard Brig were repelled.

AFU losses up to 420 troops, two tanks, three pickup trucks, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and three U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers.

One U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar and five ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions as well as inflicted losses on formations of the 23rd, 28th, 30th, 33rd, 93rd mechanised brigades, 79th Air Assault Brigade, 59th Motorised Infantry Brig, 5th Assault Brig, 10th, 12th mtn assault brigs, 101st Brig for the Protection of the General Staff of the AFU, 118th Territorial Defence Brig, and 18th Natl Guard Brig near Raygorodok, Druzhkovka, Chasov Yar, Predtechino, Belaya Gora, Zaliznyanskoye, Nikolayevka, Konstantinopol, Kurakhovo, and Konstantinovka (DPR).

AFU losses up to 560 troops, two armoured fighting vehics, 20 motor vehics, one Swedish-made 155-mm Archer self-propelled artillery system, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howi, four U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, and one 152-mm Msta-B howi.

Two AFU ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Tsentr GOFs continued advancing to enemy's defences and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 53rd, 67th, 150th mech'd brigs, 144th Infantry Brig, 46th Airmobile Brig, 95th Air Assault Brig, 78th Air Assault Regiment, 5th Special Operations Brig of the AFU, 119th Territorial Defence Brig, and 15th National Guard Brig near Dzerzhinsk, Krasnoarmeysk, Tsukurino, Petrovka, Dimitrov, Selidovo, Ukrainsk, and Gornyak (DPR).

11 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 42nd, 100th, 154th mech'd brigades, 68th Jaeger Brig, 25th Airborne Brig, 49th, 425th assault battalions of the AFU, 12th, 15th nat'l guard brigs, and 5th Detachment of the Special Operations Forces were repelled.

AFU losses up to 445 troops, two armoured fight vehics, two pickup trucks, one 152-mm D-20 howi, and three 122-mm D-30 howis.

One Anklav electronic warfare station & 1 ammo depot were destroyed.

▫️Vostok GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on formations of the 33rd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, and 116th Territorial Defence Brigade near Dobrovolye, Shakhtyorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Temirovka (Zaporozhye region).

Three counter-attacks launched by formations of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU and 117th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 145 troops, one tank, 12 motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 39th Coastal Defence Brigade of the AFU, 123rd, and 124th territorial defence brigades near Tokaryovka, Ingulets, Pridneprovskoye, and Antonovka (Kherson region).



AFU losses more than 60 troops, three motor vehicles, and one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out one 36D6 low-altitude target detection and tracking radar, delivered strikes at power infrastructure ensuring operation of Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, infrastructure of military airfields, UAV production workshops, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 141 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down six French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, two S-200 surface-to-air guided missiles converted to hit ground targets, and 106 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, 646 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 32,089 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 air defence missile systems, 18,325 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,457 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 15,025 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 26,370 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.