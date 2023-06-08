We Cannot Serve Two Masters

Having some problems with this recording but it is just about audible enough to listen.

The devil has and will continue to use the love of money (buy and sell) to get everyone on his side. If people cannot buy and sell they would become fearful and they can become fearful if the consequences for not doing what they are told is the inability to buy and sell. Our best friend is our self but it is our worst enemy as it wars against the Spirit of God. Our carnal mind will tell us God understands; in its effort to save its life.

Matthew 6:24 KJV Bible

No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.

John 16:2 KJV Bible

They shall put you out of the synagogues: yea, the time cometh, that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service.





Serving God and producing the fruits/works of the devil.