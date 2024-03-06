Tucker Carlson | Hunter Biden’s Psychiatrist Reveals Why He Had Hunter’s Laptop

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson · Ep. 79 Dr Keith Ablow is a psychiatrist who spent years on Fox News. He also treated Hunter Biden. Armed DEA agents raided his office, took his patient records as well as Hunter's laptop, and his guns... yet never charged him with a crime. What was this about? He talks about it for the first time.
