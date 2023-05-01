EPOCH TV | 🚨 Kash Patel Traces the CIA's Election Interference in the Last 3 Elections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Kash Patel Traces the CIA's Election Interference Through the Last Three Elections American Thought Leaders - Jan Jekielek, Kash Patel
"If you look at Exhibit A, B, to C we have interference, meddling, all the way to election rigging."
Exhibit A: 2012 Benghazi
Exhibit B: 2016 Russiagate
Exhibit C: 2020 Hunter Biden Laptop
Full Interview: https://bit.ly/3AD1TKD