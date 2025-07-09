© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #447
1. Did Israel trick the US into getting involved in its conflict with Iran?
2. Canadian Government’s new digital tax prompts serious response from Trump Administration
3. Hollywood Section (More Failures) A) To nobodies surprise Ironheart series is tanking, blame game commences B) Pixar’s ‘Elio’ marks second major tanking for them even worse than Strange World
4. YouTube shoots itself in the foot again, this time by promoting AI content
5. City of New York Democrat Party nominates Communist Muslim (Zohran Mamdani) as their mayoral candidate
6. Spate of Articles come out concerned about men not wanting to get married. None dare say MGTOW though
