Red Pill Nation Hangout #447

1. Did Israel trick the US into getting involved in its conflict with Iran?

2. Canadian Government’s new digital tax prompts serious response from Trump Administration

3. Hollywood Section (More Failures) A) To nobodies surprise Ironheart series is tanking, blame game commences B) Pixar’s ‘Elio’ marks second major tanking for them even worse than Strange World

4. YouTube shoots itself in the foot again, this time by promoting AI content

5. City of New York Democrat Party nominates Communist Muslim (Zohran Mamdani) as their mayoral candidate

6. Spate of Articles come out concerned about men not wanting to get married. None dare say MGTOW though





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5





https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/