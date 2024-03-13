And We Know 3.13.2024 TRUMP wins, RNC house cleaning, RINO out, Haiti, Hur, Planes, Dresses, Pray!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT at And We Know
Mar 13, 2024
What an amazing turn of events in just a few days. We have more suspicious activity around planes, dress humiliation rituals, HUR testimony wrapped around Bidens classified materials, a huge win for President Trump for the Republican Party and so much more. Let’s go.
Special Counsel Robert Hur admits Biden was, in fact, LYING when he insisted he did not share classified information with his ghostwriter https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/56973
@RepArmstrongND: "It appears from the report that President Biden met every actual element of the crime." https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/56972
Hur opening statement https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/56969
I just spent too much time creating this compilation for red pilling. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/56960
NEW: 62-year-old Boeing whistleblower John Barnett found dead in his truck after he didn't show up for a legal interview linked to a case against Boeing. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/56957
So Adam Schiff is now just admitting the quiet part out loud. https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/56935
🚨🇫🇷 France mRNA ‘Hate Speech’ https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/56933
Kash - He Destroyed Evidence!!! https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/111275
Wesley Hunt drops the hammer on Democrats opposed to voter ID https://t.me/ThePatriotAU/111245
Rep. Armstrong: "Hillary Clinton ran a program called bleachbit on her server. They used hammers to destroy evidence. Joe Biden has a 50 year history of misplacing classified documents… and yet we only see one person being prosecuted." https://t.me/dailyrealtimenews/26321
Beware! Another satanic deception going after the hearts and minds of your children! Quick watch! https://t.me/The_Storm_Q17/6302
lady is okay with her six and eight year old granddaughters getting hormone blockers but not so much tattoos because tattoos are permanent.
https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/132173
