Mike Benz says that X no longer has platform security for creators

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Benz posted it here, until he gets suspended: https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1875214258046193880
Thank you "@MikeBenzCyber" - Continue to fly and know things! My only critique of him was that he didn't fix everything. Then my fast growing
X-Premium+ account got wiped out for one sarcastic post against child castrations despite what Elon said about allowing all legal speech.
https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/anti-child-castration-activist-suspended-from-x