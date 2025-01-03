Mike Benz says that X no longer has platform security for creators

Mike Benz posted it here, until he gets suspended: https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1875214258046193880





Thank you "@MikeBenzCyber" - Continue to fly and know things! My only critique of him was that he didn't fix everything. Then my fast growing

X-Premium+ account got wiped out for one sarcastic post against child castrations despite what Elon said about allowing all legal speech.





https://heddahenrik.substack.com/p/anti-child-castration-activist-suspended-from-x



