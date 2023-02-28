Swiss Football player Coumba Sow (28) was struck by Myocarditis in 2021...

In 2021 it was far away that the Zurich woman could dream of the World Cup and the Super League title. Sow's career was threatened by myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. “It came because of a corona infection or because of the vaccine. I had to take a three-month break instead of the planned three weeks,” she says. "I was told that if I didn't get well, I wouldn't be able to play football anymore. It was hard to take, but I trusted my body."

Sow had herself thoroughly tested before being transferred to Geneva this year. "Obviously my heart is fine, it's just a little bigger than average," she says with a smile.

