Dropping Bill Gates mosquitoes over Long Beach Cal. this week

Jim Crenshaw
Nov 2, 2023
God only knows what they are carrying... more information in the following videos:
World Health Organization Says MOSQUITOES Will Cause Next Pandemic! (+ Link to Gates & Biolabs??):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sdKKsQ1tHmRI/
Mosquitoes than can paralyze humans reported in 7 states after Gates releases GMO mosquitoes:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aiJUrmHxXFMf/
Our government has declared war on it's own people...
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/5bz4apM7F2SU/