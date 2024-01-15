How Actual Communists Used "Public Education" to Kill US

Communists and "robber baron" super capitalists teamed up to destroy free America using the government school system to turn young Americans against God, country, and family, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From the very hatching of the idea that government should educate children to the establishment of the system that exists today, primary-source documents prove the evil agenda. Key figures such as Robert Owen, Horace Mann, and John Dewey are all exposed here, along with the support from the Rockefeller dynasty and others.





