Vivek Ramaswamy vs Al Sharpton on KKK Comparisons

What does a crime swami appeared on MSNBC with Al Sharpton and the "REV." opened up asking Vivek about comments he made regarding Ayana Presley and Ibram Kendi comparing them to the KKK. It got ugly when they had the good about congressmen Jeffries calling Donald Trump a grand dragon of the KKK.





Imagine taking on a race hustler on the subject. Vivek came prepared.





#vivekramaswamy #vivek #alsharpton #msnbc





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more