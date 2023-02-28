© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cover strange tall white that reminded me of a dream. Elf's in the news? What is up with the demonic black goo customs by the entertainment establishment. Why are so many people seeing 2 suns. Spiritual warfare is real.
Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.
or [email protected] paypal
Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/
Book of the End Days Beast System: https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/
Demonic Activity in the News | Evidence Veil has Lifted | Fallen Angel on Camera