Don't be a tax sucker!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
287 followers
21 views • 3 months ago

the kind of Revenue Agency keeps bizarre records including a three digit numbering system the closer you are to 999 the more of a sucker they consider you to be and the more often that they're going to send you bills to pay. assessments are not lawful they are just a wild guess that the CRA makes in the hopes that you'll blindly pay it. be cruel to these people on the phone be mean be whatever you want to be on the phone threaten them with legal action threaten them with police action call them back a hundred times and fill their voicemail up do whatever it takes to keep your sucker index low and then hire me so that I can get rid of the agent or the auditor forever. my name is Kevin J Johnston Canada's number one income tax expert.




Www.kevinjjohnston.com




#ALBERTA #EDMONTON #CALGARY #YYC #INCOME #INCOMETAX #CRA #CANADA #CANADAREVENUEAGENCY #QUEBEC #CORPORATETAX #TAXPLANNING #TAXHELP #TAXES #CANADIANTAX #kevinjjohnston

