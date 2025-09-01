XRP Looks to be Setting Up a 5th Wave! 😛 Will you miss it too?

🔍 In today’s video, I break down the Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP charts in detail, expanding on the same points I shared in my last Patreon-exclusive update. I cover the key potential outcomes I see unfolding before the market continues its bearish momentum—likely setting up the next major move before Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high and XRP pushes to much higher levels.





If you’re following Bitcoin price predictions, XRP price analysis, crypto market updates, or Elliott Wave theory, this video is for you. I’ll walk through critical support and resistance levels, CME gaps, and liquidity zones that smart money is watching closely.





Don’t miss this in-depth Bitcoin and XRP technical analysis as we prepare for what could be the biggest move of the year.





📊 Key Topics Covered:

- Bitcoin, BTC

- XRP

- Price predictions / analysis

- Crypto market updates

- Elliott Wave / technical analysis





