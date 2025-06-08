The Mahdi and the Anti-Christ - The Final Prophecies

🌍 From Texas to New York... and New York to the U.K.—tonight, we pull back the veil on one of the most urgent and misunderstood spiritual deceptions of our time.

In this explosive episode of The Last Christian Radio Show, hosts JD Williams and David Paxton are joined by Middle East Expert Mark Sutherland to deliver a no-holds-barred comparison between the Islamic Mahdi and the Biblical Antichrist. Using Scripture, historical insight, and Islamic sources, they reveal how both figures are expected to rise during a time of chaos, perform miraculous signs, and demand global submission—yet lead the world in opposite directions.

* Why both figures are linked to a 7-year reign and global dominance

* How Islamic eschatology mirrors key aspects of Biblical prophecy

* What role the Islamic Jesus (Isa) plays in denying Christianity

* The real Jesus Christ’s return—and how He alone will destroy deception

🕗 Broadcast Time:

8:30 PM Eastern / 7:30 PM Central — Available On-Demand After Airing

