The Mahdi and the Anti-Christ - The Final Prophecies
LastChristian
LastChristian
11 followers
1
75 views • 3 months ago

🌍 From Texas to New York... and New York to the U.K.—tonight, we pull back the veil on one of the most urgent and misunderstood spiritual deceptions of our time.

In this explosive episode of The Last Christian Radio Show, hosts JD Williams and David Paxton are joined by Middle East Expert Mark Sutherland to deliver a no-holds-barred comparison between the Islamic Mahdi and the Biblical Antichrist. Using Scripture, historical insight, and Islamic sources, they reveal how both figures are expected to rise during a time of chaos, perform miraculous signs, and demand global submission—yet lead the world in opposite directions.

🚨 Could the man hailed as a global savior actually be the beast of Revelation?

📖 Discover:

* Why both figures are linked to a 7-year reign and global dominance

* How Islamic eschatology mirrors key aspects of Biblical prophecy

* What role the Islamic Jesus (Isa) plays in denying Christianity

* The real Jesus Christ’s return—and how He alone will destroy deception

This is the episode Big Tech won’t promote, but every believer needs to hear.

🔗 Visit www.lastchristian.net for more uncensored truth, prophecy updates, and resources to equip you in these final days.

🕗 Broadcast Time:

8:30 PM Eastern / 7:30 PM Central — Available On-Demand After Airing

#Mahdi #Antichrist #EndTimes #BibleProphecy #ChristianPodcast

#LastDays #Revelation #Eschatology #PropheticWarning

#MiddleEastProphecy #IslamicEschatology #BeastOfRevelation

#SecondComing #JesusIsComing #TheLastChristian

Keywords
islamlast daysrevelationantichristendtimesmahdieschatologybibleprophecylastchristian
