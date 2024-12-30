BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are You on a Journey to Find and Worship the King?
The Daniel Collins
17 views • 6 months ago

In this episode, we continue our series on the search and worship of the king. We explore the journey of the wise men who followed a star to find baby Jesus. Reading from Matthew 2:9-12, we learn how the star led them to Jesus' house, bringing them great joy. The video also explains that seeking and finding the Lord brings everlasting joy and emphasizes the importance of accepting Jesus as your Savior for true happiness. Join us as we reflect on the joy of knowing and worshiping Jesus.

00:00 Introduction and Purpose
00:22 The Search for the King
01:15 Scriptural Insights and Reflections
04:12 The Joy of Finding the Savior
06:05 The Savior for All People
07:23 Invitation to Know Jesus
08:40 Conclusion and Blessings

Keywords
eternal lifestar of bethlehemwise menchristmas messagepersonal testimonybiblical propheciesencouragement in faithcall to salvationjourney of faithsearch for jesusworship and rejoicejoy in finding christgentiles and jewsimportance of scripture
