© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2j7lfvff7e
06072023 Winn Tucson China Watch w/ Congressman Paul Gosar and Nicole
That's how dangerous Fentanyl is and how dangerous it is to our border workers, our border patrol agents, and our law enforcement officers.
这就是芬太尼有多么危险，也是我们在边境的工人、我们的边境巡逻队员、执法人员面临的危险。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#NFSCSpeaks #winntucsonradioshow
@mosenglish @moschinese