BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‘Shot Dead’ movie tells heartbreaking stories of youth who died after COVID vaccination
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
471 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
212 views • 11/28/2023
‘Shot Dead’ movie tells heartbreaking stories of youth who died after COVID vaccination

https://www.infowars.com/posts/shot-dead-film-tells-heartbreaking-stories-of-children-who-died-after-getting-jabbed-for-covid/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/shot-dead-movie-tells-heartbreaking-stories-of-youth-who-died-after-covid-vaccination/

Mon Nov 20, 2023 - 4:53 pm EST
Listen to this article
0:00 / 4:10

BeyondWords

(LifeSiteNews) — A new movie detailing the tragic stories of young Americans who died after receiving the experimental COVID-19 shots was released earlier this month on the anniversary of the death of an 18-year-old whose story is featured in the film.  

“Shot Dead” premiered November 9 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the home of a young woman named Trista, who died on November 9, 2022, just months after receiving a shot to “protect” her against COVID-19 infection.  

“This is the movie we wish we didn’t have to make,” the film’s official website reads. “But this is a movie everyone needs to see. For the first time ever, hear the stories of covid shot deaths as told by the parents who lost their children.” 

The movie seeks to share untold stories of young Americans who had their lives tragically cut short after taking any of the COVID shots, which were promoted by the U.S. government as “safe” and “effective.”  




Keywords
healthdeathvaccinationmedicinecovid vax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy