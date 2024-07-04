© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Russia has always been in favor of peaceful resolution of Ukrainian crisis – President Putin
“Russia has always been in favor of the peaceful political and diplomatic resolution of the situation in Ukraine – a crisis that emerged as the outcome of the blatant policy of the US and its satellites,” the Russian president said.