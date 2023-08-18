BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Burkina Faso leader calls Africa's Youth to Reclaim their countries from Western Imperialism & Industrialize Africa to Create their own "El Dorado"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1
80 views • 08/18/2023

Burkina Faso leader calls Africa's youth to reclaim their countries from western imperialism and industrialize Africa to create their own "El Dorado".

More info found today (Cynthia):

The armed forces of Niger mobilising are deploying forces to the border with Nigeria and Benin to repel a possible invasion from Western backed ECOWAS countries.

🇬🇭Meanwhile in Ghana, ECOWAS Police are holding local journalist Michael Asideu and his group prisoner since last Sunday at Beach Road Police Station in Sekondi-Takoradi, Ghana. Lawyers and the local media New Day TV have been silenced by Police.

⚡️The Ghanaian Government are warned! Release the prisoners immediately or prepare for a PR crisis which we will fuel via social media.



