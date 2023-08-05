Dr. Rima Laibow: The W.H.O. And U.N. 'Health' Tyranny Targets Our Kids And How You Can Help Stop It | Richard Sacks

Rima E. Laibow, M.D. (http://www.drrimatruthreports.com) has been talking on our show about the danger to humanity posed by the World Health Organization and its parent entity, the United Nations, mostly centered around the takeover of power from member nations in the name of protecting us all from possible health emergencies. This supposedly justifies taking away all our freedoms. In the U.S., this is prevented in theory by the fact that the Constitution has no clause to allow the loss of unalienable rights, no matter what the supposed "emergency" may be. The Founders also knew that all people everywhere have the same natural rights.

So the U.N. and the W.H.O. were created as global crime syndicates, and are acting true to their purpose, the enslavement and extermination of life on Earth. Tonight Dr. Laibow is back with us, explaining further how their agenda targets children and families, and reminds you how to help stop them at no cost by investing a few minutes of your time, taking action to protect freedom by exiting these criminal groups, at http://www.preventgenocide2030.org.

