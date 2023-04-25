Discovered! When Was The Exodus? Part 1 - The Years in Egypt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are 2 seemingly contradictory passages in the Old Testament dealing with how long the Israelites were in Egypt. Many people have tried to make sense of them They have even been used to discredit the Bible. Here, finally, is the answer to how to interpret them both. You've not heard it explained this way before. You will be amazed.