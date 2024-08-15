Weight loss drugs like Ozempic can cause cancer, says Bryan Ardis, DC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegoby can cause cancer — thyroid cancer and breast cancer — Bryan Ardis, DC tells Seth Holehouse of "Man in America" on 7 Aug 2024.
The full interview, titled "LIVE Q&A w/ Dr. Ardis: Nicotine, Ozempic, Bird Flu & More | Your Questions Answered", is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v5a26s5--live-q-and-a-w-dr.-ardis-nicotine-ozempic-bird-flu-and-more-your-questions.html
__
Ozempic (semaglutide injection) side effects, including thyroid cancer, are posted here:
https://www.ozempic.com/important-safety-information.html
Wegovy (semaglutide injection) side effects, including thyroid cancer, are posted here:
https://www.wegovy.com/taking-wegovy/side-effects.html
