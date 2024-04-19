© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point
April 18, 2024
Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE
4 STATE 9-11 OUTAGE = FALSE FLAG DRY RUN!
CIVIL WAR CON COVERS CONSPIRED COLLAPSE!
BRETT MILLER BACK: COLLAPSE COMS OPTIONS!
SCRIPTED SABOTAGE VS SECURE CELL, SAT-PHONE & TEXT!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4q7n5q-grid-down-looms-gam-up-now.html