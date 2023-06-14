BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Energy Healing From Water Exposed! You Are Water... You Create The Energy... You Have The Power To Heal
152 views • 06/14/2023

www.2getwellnow.com 

"The words themselves actually emit a unique vibration that the water is sensing. When water is shown a written word, it receives it as vibration, and expresses the message in a specific form, like a visual code for expressing words. Water exposed to the words," Thank you" formed beautiful geometric crystals, no matter what the language. But water exposed to, "...you fool" and other degrading words resulted in obviously broken and deformed crystals. When a complete geometric crystal is formed, water is in alignment with nature and the phenomena we call life. The words, gratitude and love, form the fundamental principles of the laws of nature and the phenomenon of life." Masaru Emoto

Find out how you can get restructured crystallin water from your kitchen sink.

www.demo.2getwellnow.com 

Www.2getwellnow.com  



healingenergypowerwaterenergy healingwordslaws of naturecrystalemotorestructurescotty c2getwellnowtogetwellnow
