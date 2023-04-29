BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE COURT CASE AGAINST VIROLOGY with Marvin Haberland and Kate Sugak
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
289 followers
90 views • 04/29/2023

Dear friends, here is the recording of my very interesting conversation with Marvin Haberland. Marvin is an engineer and he comes from Germany. As a result of a tragedy in his family, he decided to investigate the subject of medicine. This investigation led him to virology, and he eventually discovered that the foundations of virology were based on anti-scientific misconceptions. After realizing this, Marvin decided to act. Our conversation today will focus on his upcoming trial in Germany on April 26, 2023, in Hamburg. This trial will be the second trial in history designed to disprove virology and demonstrate the lack of real science behind it.🇬🇧 Watch this video in Russian

📖 All the links mentioned in this video, including Marvin's letter to the court with his freedom of information request, can be found here.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1LPxBSEZUPRuzZ3_agnfEZkpnHNCqYuLhHVVqd6Ky97c/edit?usp=sharing

Next Level Telegram Channel

https://t.me/NextLevelOriginal

and the website

https://www.wissen-neu-gedacht.de/

My telegram channel

https://t.me/katesugakofficial

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/kattie.su/

Friends! If you would like to financially support my work, and thereby make a greater contribution to a world free of virology, pandemics, and vaccines, and help others better navigate themselves through scientific literature, develop critical thinking skills, leave behind the false infectious paradigm by learning about the real causes of disease, you can make any donation using one of the methods below:

Paypal:

https://www.paypal.me/kattiesu

BITCOIN: bc1qkydfxh2pyykv8et9rrux5yapmgekgnaha5a00p

Keywords
agenda 2030digital currencydigital id
