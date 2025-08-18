BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Luke5Adventures Makes Mountain Top Excursions Possible for the Disabled - Kevin Schwieger
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
2 views • 4 weeks ago


It’s easy to take the little things for granted: going on a hike, for example, or strolling beside a breathtaking stream. For many disabled persons, hiking, climbing, and even walking are luxuries that are usually far out of reach, but Kevin Schwieger is determined to make their outdoor dreams become a reality. Kevin is the founder and president of Luke5Adventures, which helps those who aren’t physically able to experience God’s outdoor creations, see it firsthand. He was inspired to create this organization after talking to a wheelchair-confined woman who couldn’t experience nature like he could. There are eleven chapters of Luke5Adventures nationwide. This ministry provides purpose, community, and a chance to see dreams literally come true.



TAKEAWAYS


Luke5Adventures uses a special wheelchair adapted for outdoor companion hiking


There is no cost to participate and there is adaptive equipment for every sport


You can donate or volunteer to help Kevin’s cause at Luke5Adventures.org


Luke 5 tells the story of how Jesus healed a paralytic who was brought to him by friends



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Luke 5 Adventures video: https://bit.ly/45m5WLv

GABB (get $25 off with code TINA): Gabbwireless.Com/promo/Tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH KEVIN SCHWIEGER

Website: https://www.luke5adventures.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/luke5adventures/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/luke5adventures/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@luke5adventures

X: https://x.com/Luke5Adventures


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#specialneeds #disabilityawareness #inclusion #accessibility #disability #differentlyabled #wheelchairlife #actuallyautistic #autismawareness #mentalhealthawareness #neurodiversity #children #education #parenting #family #luke5adventures


Keywords
exercisedisabledadventuredisabilityhikingoutdoortina griffincounter culture mom showkevin schweigerluke5adventuresable bodies
