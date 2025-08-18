Luke5Adventures Makes Mountain Top Excursions Possible for the Disabled - Kevin Schwieger





It’s easy to take the little things for granted: going on a hike, for example, or strolling beside a breathtaking stream. For many disabled persons, hiking, climbing, and even walking are luxuries that are usually far out of reach, but Kevin Schwieger is determined to make their outdoor dreams become a reality. Kevin is the founder and president of Luke5Adventures, which helps those who aren’t physically able to experience God’s outdoor creations, see it firsthand. He was inspired to create this organization after talking to a wheelchair-confined woman who couldn’t experience nature like he could. There are eleven chapters of Luke5Adventures nationwide. This ministry provides purpose, community, and a chance to see dreams literally come true.









TAKEAWAYS





Luke5Adventures uses a special wheelchair adapted for outdoor companion hiking





There is no cost to participate and there is adaptive equipment for every sport





You can donate or volunteer to help Kevin’s cause at Luke5Adventures.org





Luke 5 tells the story of how Jesus healed a paralytic who was brought to him by friends









