© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"What's the solution to all of this?"
"I have it, but you're not going to want to hear it."
Cancelled comedian Alistair Williams discloses perhaps the most important lesson of the past three years.
Technical production by Pushback AV (http://t.me/comedypodcastlive).
Comcast (http://t.me/comedypodcastlive) Newport, sponsored by TNT Radio.
Source @Oracle Films