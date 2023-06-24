© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oil depot caught fire in Voronezh
Footage from Readovka shows a large plume of black smoke rising into the sky. What caused the fire is still unknown.
Authorities have not yet commented on the information.
-
Voronezh publications publish footage of an explosion at an oil depot during the flight of the Alligator (helicopter)
-