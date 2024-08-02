Jesus Was In the Beginning?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Question: Why would the 'son of God DESTROY His own self?' if that leads to one's own ruin...
This woman who translated Genesis 1:1, said this word for word. ☝
But what did Jesus say?“Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand." - Matthew 12:25
So why would Jesus "destroy" himself like the lady said?
That means Jesus divides his house against himself and thus cannot stand.
Please stay safe from wild Christian-Hebrew translators everyone. 🙏
