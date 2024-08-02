Jesus Was In the Beginning?

Question: Why would the 'son of God DESTROY His own self?' if that leads to one's own ruin...



This woman who translated Genesis 1:1, said this word for word. ☝



But what did Jesus say?“Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand." - Matthew 12:25



So why would Jesus "destroy" himself like the lady said?



That means Jesus divides his house against himself and thus cannot stand.



Please stay safe from wild Christian-Hebrew translators everyone. 🙏



