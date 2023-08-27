BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

California's Ban on Gas Tools - Unintended Consequences
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
147 views • 08/27/2023

Two Bit da Vinci


Aug 26, 2023


Electric Yard Tools: Get Prepared With EcoFlow Now click the link below to Save up to $1,499 and use my code EFDCTWOBIT for an extra 5% OFF (except Flash Sale products), until September 27th. EcoFlow DELTA 2 max: https://bit.ly/3DE622q EcoFlow DELTA pro solution: https://bit.ly/3DYh2I8


California is Banning Gasoline-powered yard tools, and I have to tell you, I'm not a fan. I understand where they are coming from, but I believe there will be surprising unintended consequences. So are battery yard tools good enough to replace gasoline, and what unintended consequences might a ban on gas tools bring? Let's figure this out together!


Disclaimer: Ego did send us the Zero Turn Mower for review. All other tools in the video were purchased by me over 6 years.


Ego Zero Turn Mower: https://geni.us/EgoRidingMower

Ego Chain Saw: https://geni.us/EgoChainsaw

Ego Leaf Blower: https://geni.us/EgoLeafBlower


》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly

Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon

Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla


》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe


》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage


》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]


》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci

Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci

Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FY_dLKEodcQ

Keywords
californiabanunintended consequencestwo bit da vincigas toolsgasoline-powered
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy