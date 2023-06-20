BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Military Movements for WHAT?? Outages, Cable Cut?? Deadly Disease in US??
Pine Grove News
Pine Grove News
198 views • 06/20/2023

Internet and cell outages in Northwest Alaskahttps://www.adn.com/alaska-news/rural-alaska/2023/06/12/internet-and-cell-outages-in-northwest-alaska-north-slope-caused-by-offshore-fiber-optic-cut/

https://twitter.com/nspiass/status/1670774336142163968

https://twitter.com/cotupacs/status/1670705532871557120

https://twitter.com/amuse/status/1670502951968702470

https://twitter.com/Therealgsns/status/1670654239809368069/photo/1

V-22 Osprey Military Operations Happening in California

https://amg-news.com/v-22-osprey-military-operations-happening-in-california-national-guard-filling-up-with-fuel-more-video-of-mass-movement-relocation-of-military-assets/

UPDATED **AGAIN ** 8:12 PM EDT -- TANKS & TROOPS DEPLOYING INSIDE U.S.A. (and CANADA)

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/tanks-troops-deploying-inside-u-s-a-and-canada

Massive military movements being reported in multiple states across the US

https://strangesounds.org/2023/06/massive-military-movements-being-reported-in-multiple-states-across-the-us.html

Health officials sound warning to Americans over deadly disease detected across the country

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/health-officials-sound-warning-to-americans-over-deadly-disease-detected-across-the-country/

NPR celebrates Father’s Day with “pregnant dad” story

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/npr-celebrates-fathers-day-with-pregnant-dad-story/

Teacher removes a student’s cross necklace in TN, Later apologized after legal action

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/teacher-removes-a-students-cross-necklace-in-tn-later-apologized-after-legal-action/

militarymexican troopstroopspgnewsmovementsdeadly diseasepgnv-22 osprey
