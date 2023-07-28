© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why You Should NOT Go To College or University in North America.
Take it from a guy who taught at
Sheridan College
Humber College
Seneca College
Richmond Commerce College
George Brown College
and they all paid well, BUT they do not care one bit about students who pay them exorbadent fees.
Colleges and Universities SUCK!
