Catholic Man Moment: The key to a fruitful life

March 17 2024

Fifth Sunday of Lent





Year B, John 12:20-33: If a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it produces much fruit.









The words of John 12:20-33 urge us to ponder the powerful lesson hidden within a simple grain of wheat. For when it falls to the ground and meets its end, it flourishes into a bountiful harvest. This profound truth echoes in our lives as we face the trials and crosses that God has placed before us.





Therefore, let us fix our gaze upon the cross with fervent devotion, as we contemplate the immense sacrifice made by our Savior, Jesus Christ. For in comparison to his willingness to bear the weight of our sins, our own sufferings pale in comparison. Let us not be stunned into passivity by this realization, but rather let it jolt us into a renewed perspective on life.





The key to a fruitful life is that through his death Jesus will be accessible to all.





May it be our steadfast resolve to follow in the footsteps of our loving Christ, who gave his all for us. Let us serve, follow, and imitate him more closely with each passing day. And may this be true for each and every one of us.





Gospel

Jn 12:20-33

Some Greeks who had come to worship at the Passover Feast

came to Philip, who was from Bethsaida in Galilee,

and asked him, “Sir, we would like to see Jesus.”

Philip went and told Andrew;

then Andrew and Philip went and told Jesus.

Jesus answered them,

“The hour has come for the Son of Man to be glorified.

Amen, amen, I say to you,

unless a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies,

it remains just a grain of wheat;

but if it dies, it produces much fruit.

Whoever loves his life loses it,

and whoever hates his life in this world

will preserve it for eternal life.

Whoever serves me must follow me,

and where I am, there also will my servant be.

The Father will honor whoever serves me.





“I am troubled now. Yet what should I say?

‘Father, save me from this hour’?

But it was for this purpose that I came to this hour.

Father, glorify your name.”

Then a voice came from heaven,

“I have glorified it and will glorify it again.”

The crowd there heard it and said it was thunder;

but others said, “An angel has spoken to him.”

Jesus answered and said,

“This voice did not come for my sake but for yours.

Now is the time of judgment on this world;

now the ruler of this world will be driven out.

And when I am lifted up from the earth,

I will draw everyone to myself.”

He said this indicating the kind of death he would die.





https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/031724-YearB.cfm



