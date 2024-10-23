October Oracle Card Reading

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hi! I know it’s been a while! On October 12, 2024 I did this oracle card reading. Am encouraged to share this message to reach whomever it’s meant to reach.
This reading speaks of the balancing of forces, heart, and transformation of the collective with some perspectives that may assist as we move through various stages of this calibration and awakening.