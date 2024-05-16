Truman Recognizes Israel 5/14/1948 @ 9:11am. 911 Moons or 666,000 hrs Later, Trump Agrees

Things will continue to get more and more chaotic and confusing! And without the Holy Spirit of God by Jesus Christ guiding you, you will be deceived.. period! The world leaders and those leading in Israel are not of the Israel of God. You will know them by their fruit! The grace and peace of Jesus the Christ be with you all!





God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!





The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.





Other Channels:





Many Fish

https://www.youtube.com/@wtfwu1/videos

Many Fish

https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b

Many Fish

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/





Many Fishers

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos/videos

Many Fish

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/manyfish/videos?page=1

Many Fish

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505





e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com





Shared from and subscribe to:

Many Fish

https://rumble.com/c/c-604505