Dr. Joel Wallach: The Unsung Hero: Deep Dive into Liver Health! DWD 4/4/24

Dr. Wallach presents nutritional approaches to assist your body in healing from the causes and symptoms of Liver Disease.
Humanity has certainly been blessed with the man and the character that Dr. Wallach is. The way he shares and educates us all in the truth of how our bodies suffer and how the health conditions we have can be restored.
Dr. Wallach advised that if people had just some of his books, how people could look after their health. The books Dr. Wallach mentioned are Epigenetics, Rare Earths – Forbidden Cures, Let’s Play Doctor, Let’s Play Herbal Doctor and The Wallach Revolution.
Speaking on the Liver, points in the show that Dr. Wallach made mention of are;
Type 2 Diabetes is a large contributor to the Metabolic Syndrome.
The Liver performs fifty (50) different functions in our bodies. From storing nutrients to protecting against attacks, to protecting against toxins, our immune system and many others.
Fatty Liver and Cirrhosis are caused by nutritional deficiencies and toxins.
The Liver is the Gate Keeper in our bodies.
The Liver converts Cholesterol into Myelin necessary to protect our Brain.
The frying of Cholesterol turns something good into something bad.
Good news shared is that the Liver has an enormous ability to restore itself to healthy functioning.
Dr. Wallach answered questions from callers on;
Hearing loss,
Dialysis,
Discoloured urine,
Dialysis,
High Calcium,
A tip for the day;
Do not feed table scraps to dogs.
