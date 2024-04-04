BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Joel Wallach: The Unsung Hero: Deep Dive into Liver Health! DWD 4/4/24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
04/04/2024

Dr. Wallach presents nutritional approaches to assist your body in healing from the causes and symptoms of Liver Disease.

Humanity has certainly been blessed with the man and the character that Dr. Wallach is. The way he shares and educates us all in the truth of how our bodies suffer and how the health conditions we have can be restored.

Dr. Wallach advised that if people had just some of his books, how people could look after their health. The books Dr. Wallach mentioned are Epigenetics, Rare Earths – Forbidden Cures, Let’s Play Doctor, Let’s Play Herbal Doctor and The Wallach Revolution.


Speaking on the Liver, points in the show that Dr. Wallach made mention of are;

Type 2 Diabetes is a large contributor to the Metabolic Syndrome.

The Liver performs fifty (50) different functions in our bodies. From storing nutrients to protecting against attacks, to protecting against toxins, our immune system and many others.

Fatty Liver and Cirrhosis are caused by nutritional deficiencies and toxins.

The Liver is the Gate Keeper in our bodies.

The Liver converts Cholesterol into Myelin necessary to protect our Brain.

The frying of Cholesterol turns something good into something bad.


Good news shared is that the Liver has an enormous ability to restore itself to healthy functioning.


Dr. Wallach answered questions from callers on;

Hearing loss,

Dialysis,

Discoloured urine,

Dialysis,

High Calcium,


A tip for the day;

Do not feed table scraps to dogs.


STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST


To Join Us Visit:

www.DailyWithDocZoom.com


Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:

https://dailywithdoc.com


Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox: https://dailywithdoc.com


Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:


https://dailywithdoc.com


** Now on Apple TV App

https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926


** Now on Vimeo

https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections


** Now on Roku TV App https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca


Follow Us On Rumble:

⁠https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews

Follow Us On Facebook:

⁠https://www.facebook.com/CriticalHealth⁠


Follow Us On YouTube:

⁠https://www.youtube.com/@CriticalHealthNews


Follow Us On Twitter:

⁠https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc


iHeartRadio

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-with-doc-becca-119135605/


Spotify

⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dailywithdoc

Apple Podcasts

⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dailywithdoc/id1698055149

CastBox

⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?country=us

RadioPublic

⁠https://radiopublic.com/daily-with-doc-amp-becca-852oNV/episodes

Amazon Music / Podcasts

⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264669db-a24c-4c55-a519-aa794e95d047/dailywithdoc

⁠Overcast.fm/⁠ App

DailywithDoc


Pocketcasts

⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz


Follow Us On Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailywithdoc


Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com


Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com


#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION #LIVERHEALTH

