Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 23, 2023 - CHAIN REACTION: 22 DEVASTATING things that will happen if Israel launches full assault against Gaza

0:00 Intro

3:11 IQ Test

2:14 Chain Reaction

1:18:10 Interview with Steve Quayle





- First global IQ test targeted believers in "science," using the covid psyop, FEAR and demanded obedience to #vaccines

- Second global IQ test targets Christians with another psyop (in Israel), using psychological terror to demand a HOLY WAR

- #Depopulation globalists have many clever ways to deceive people on the Left and the Right, to push global #genocide against humanity

- If Gaza is attacked with a ground assault, the IDF will experience devastating losses

- US military bases will be attacked across the Middle East

- Energy prices will skyrocket, causing #inflation and #famine worldwide

- The USA unleashes massive money printing to fund a 3-front war: $1 trillion a week

- Treasury yields skyrocket as the world rejects the debt of the failing US empire

- #Israel is the first to launch a nuclear attack as Iran, Hezbollah, Syria, Turkey and Russia threaten Israel's borders

- Nuclear retaliation could strike US aircraft carriers, providing perfect justification for the USA to enter world war

- #Israel will likely be nuked in retaliation, then completely overrun

- Global supply chains collapse; economies grind to a halt

- US #dollar collapses, US banks fail, and eventually the US government defaults and collapses

- Savings, investments, stocks and pensions are all nearly wiped out

- US cities erupt with violence and lawlessness, "warlord" mode activated

- US states declare independence and launch their own currencies





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/