Biden Campaign Tries To 'Rebuild The Base' After Poor Messaging

The Biden re-election campaign appears to be going into overdrive as it tries to rebuild its base heading into 2024. Will his handling of multiple crises on several fronts get in the way of that? One America's Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige breaks it all down.





Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html