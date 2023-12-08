Biden Campaign Tries To 'Rebuild The Base' After Poor Messaging

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Biden re-election campaign appears to be going into overdrive as it tries to rebuild its base heading into 2024. Will his handling of multiple crises on several fronts get in the way of that? One America's Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige breaks it all down.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html