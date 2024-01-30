Palestine/Israe Nakbal: From Forced Expulsions to Bio-warfare (“Zion’s Legacy”)

The Nakba, following the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, brought tragic experiences for Palestinian refugees, marked by forced displacement, violence, and coercion. Deliberate Israeli strategies, including military maneuvers and expulsion policies, altered demographics. Shockingly, top Israeli figures engaged in biological warfare, violating international law by poisoning water wells. The Nakba disrupted generations, severing ties to land and traditions. Personal accounts depict the trauma and challenges, emphasizing resilience. Life in refugee camps became a suffocating reality, yet hope persisted for a return to ancestral lands. These narratives call for remembrance, reflection, and a collective pursuit of a more inclusive and just future.
About the Author:
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA has authored noteworthy books that challenge mainstream narratives and demonstrate a commitment to truth and justice.
• “Zion’s Legacy: The Nakba Catastrophe and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict” - available at https://rb.gy/9xfe7m
• "CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" - available at https://rb.gy/8bez9x
• “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy” - available at https://rb.gy/k1erzu
Web: cynthiahodges.com
Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com || plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Pen Name: Tina Foster
