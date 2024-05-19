Cause Undetermined! Fire Season = Fear Season

Peter Mac Isaac, 29 years with Forestry and Fire management in Nova Scotia, helps me to dig into the FEAR around the "wildfires" and mismanagement of our great forest resources.

Is this a terrorist tactic?

Is it coincidence?

What does "Cause Undetermined" actually mean?

Alberta had approx. 400 fires last year, with 92 determined as arson, and 175 "cause undetermined".

In Nova Scotia last year that had one of the worst years and most damage, when they had recently cancelled what Peter calls their insurance policy, by the way of $1.5 million for the heli team. Their fire season ended up costing more that $200 million in damages.

