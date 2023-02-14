13th Month Calendar and 4D Parasite Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the calendar out of tune with nature? Time, calendar years, and the 4th dimension: plus defense technique from energetic parasites, negative 4D entities.
Recorded: Fed. 12th, 2023. Original art, design and photography used in the making of this video is available as prints, and maybe OG!
"Squid Series: Squid #42945" prints and more fine art in my gallery here: https://bit.ly/3HPpcEo
OG art, designer print "Follow Me", "Praise Be" clothing and apparel: https://www.etsy.com/shop/mjtank108
The "5D Treasure Map" I used in this video, I also used in a video specifically about ascending thru dimensions of consciousness and time some more: https://rumble.com/vv5b8y-5d-ascension-challenge-artists-interpretation.html
Linktr.ee/MJTank108