Its OVER for Zelensky and this fake Peace Plan proves it Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris
51 views • 11 months ago
Mirrored Content
Ukrainian President Zelensky wants to show Israel how to stop the war. Lol. I can’t with the irony. Meanwhile Ukraine is holding a non-serious peace summit and many world leaders are ignoring it including China, India and the U.S.
