Learn self-defense
► https://www.codereddefense.com
Here are valuable tips on how to defend yourself if a big guy wants to fight you.
Being confronted by a much larger attacker is a very frightening scenario. Their power and strength can do a lot of damage. Don’t take this lightly, it’s a very important topic that needs to be addressed.
Self Defense video tutorial against a Big Guy:
► https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-defeat-a-larger-attacker/
Always keep learning,
Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana
Code Red Defense