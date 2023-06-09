BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Introduction to the second edition of "How to Be Cross Eyed" 📖 my memoir & lifehacking manifesto
There’s that moment when you meet a new person and you can tell that they are just a bit disoriented by your weirdness. You feel that familiar little pang of embarrassment and shame because you know how weird you must look to them.You’re physically imperfect. So am I. I know that moment as well as you do.


As its subtitle implies you don’t have to be cross eyed to read this book, but this book is also not for a general audience of people interested in personal development. It’s for that one or two percent of the population that has a conspicuous physical imperfection.


Read chapter 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/971-introduction

From my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto, How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

Order 🛒 Book

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Cross-Eyed

Download ⏬ Sample chapters

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-Sample

self-helpself helpmanifestomemoirlifehackingjonathan roselandstrabismuslimitless mindsethow to be cross eyedcrossed eyethriving despitephysical imperfection
