OMG~~ Donetsk journalist and Sputnik contributor Russell Bentley missing: What you need to know

UPDATES OR OTHER AT BOTTOM...

US-born war correspondent and Sputnik regular contributor Russell Bentley, working in the Donbass, has gone missing in Donetsk, the DPR Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Friday.

On April 8, Bentley “left in an unknown direction, and to this day his whereabouts are not known,” the ministry stated on telegram.

Bentley looks to be about 60-65 years old, is 180-185 cm tall, of thick build, with gray eyes, and short gray hair. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt, ‘moss’ camouflage pants, camouflage boots, and had a green bag with him, the ministry added.

Texas-born American Russell Bonner Bentley, call sign "Texas", has been working in Russia’s special military operation zone as a war correspondent.

Bentley, 64, joined the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) militia in 2014 and has been defending the region's freedom against Ukrainian neo-Nazi forces since then, first as a soldier, then as a war correspondent.

Between 2014 and 2017 Bentley served in the Sut Vremeni ( lit. "Essence of Time") combat unit, Vostok Battalion and XAH Spetsnaz Battalion. Side by side with Donbass volunteers he fought in such hot spots as Donetsk Airport, Spartak, Avdeyevka, and Yasinovataya.

The war correspondent was baptized as an Orthodox Christian during the hostilities, and has raised funds and delivered humanitarian aid to Donbass civilians.

Bentley previously told Sputnik that he was compelled to come to the Donbass because he admired the people's courage, steadfastness, and unwillingness to accept the US-backed illegitimate coup d'etat in Ukraine.

Bentley considered the Russian special military operation as the beginning of the end of the Kiev regime's eight-year long war against Donbass, which he had firsthand knowledge of.

The veteran repeatedly came under Ukrainian fire and emerged unscathed.

"There's no place I'd rather be… Donetsk is my home and I'm going to live here the rest of my life," Bentley once said.

Adding ... I WILL UPDATE

The police are looking for an American who disappeared after shelling in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk.

On Monday, Russell Bentley & his wife came to the executive committee to re-register documents. While we were standing in line, we saw a huge column of smoke after the arrival. Russell rushed to help the locals and soon stopped communicating. According to the wife, at that moment she became worried and went to the place herself. There I found only my husband’s car, in which were his baseball cap, glasses and a broken phone. The investigator has already opened a missing person case - they are looking for Bentley. If you saw him or know anything, be sure to notify the police.

In 2014, Russell (call sign Texas) became a militia member and fought for the Donbass. Later he returned to civilian life and got a job at the Russian Hour media co.

RESCUE OF PRIVATE TEXAS from his Telegram Channel

can't add more words... https://t.me/TXDPR/13449 click for translate

https://t.me/TXDPR His Channel - English

The media company "Russian Hour", which recently made a film about Russell Bentley (call sign "Texas"), WILL PAY A REWARD to those who have reliable information about the whereabouts of "Texas", who saw (and can describe in detail) or could film the arrest on their phone/ kidnapping of Russell Bentley in the Avtobaza area in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk on April 8, 2024 after 16:15 and/or knows about the location of Russell’s white Niva state. number M985AN 180, which was parked on April 8 after 16:15 at the Avtobaza public stop in the Petrovsky district in front of the “Products” stall.

The following was posted on April 11, 2024 at Russell's channel, by his wife.

ON APRIL 8 AT 15:30, RUSSELL AND MY WIFE ARRIVED TO THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE IN THE PETROVSKY DISTRICT OF DONETSK FOR PERSONAL AFFAIRS AND FOUND UP CLOSE TO THE AREA OF SHEET FROM THE APU VEHICLE BASE AND THE ADJACENT PRIVATE SECTOR. RUSSELL DECIDED TO GO TO FIND OUT IF THE WOUNDED WOULD NEED HIS HELP. I COULD NOT BE ABLE TO GET IN CONTACT WITH HIM ANYMORE. THE SEARCH CONTINUES AND ANY INFORMATION ABOUT THE CIRCUMSTANCES OF HIS DISAPPEARANCE IS IMPORTANT!!!

Please contact Russell's wife Lyudmila at +7(949)412-04-85.