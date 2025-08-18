Dr. Andrew Kaufman reveals the shocking truth behind the CDC psyop: THERE ARE NO VIRUSES that causes infectious disease

To learn more, visit: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/





- Introduction and Guest Announcement (0:00)

- Dr. Andrew Kaufman's Background and Initial Skepticism (2:39)

- Todd Pittner's Bold Claims and Dr. Kaufman's Responses (4:30)

- Contagion Studies and Alternative Explanations (8:08)

- Terrain Theory and Detoxification (15:59)

- PCR Testing and Food Safety (19:50)

- Surgical Procedures and Placebo Effects (28:57)

- Ivermectin and Other Pharmaceuticals (32:46)

- Permaculture and Organic Agriculture (35:24)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (35:40)

- Ignorance in Medical Profession and Vaccine Contents (35:58)

- Critique of COVID-19 Pandemic and PCR Tests (1:23:38)

- Government Taxation and Decentralization (1:26:48)

- Virology and Germ Theory as Hoaxes (1:31:39)

- Enoch AI and Health Ranger Store (1:33:00)

- Challenges with Chlorine Dioxide and EPA (1:36:57)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (1:39:34)





