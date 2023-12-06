Zionism - The Secret Evidence Israel Tried to Bury - part 2 of 3 - Dec 3, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I posted part 1 late today, will post part 3 next Sunday or Monday, when I think there will be a new one. Here's part 1 if missed: https://www.brighteon.com/2449e8de-e6f8-4892-a2e9-c36660703a29
I'm sharing this video from 'Rational Religion' on YouTube.
Genetics. History. Common Sense. Israel wants to delete them. Will you let them?
Part 2/3 of our analysis of the Israel/Palestine conflict...
PODCASTS:
iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/RRitunespodcast
Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/RRspotifypodcast
Audible: https://tinyurl.com/RRaudiblepodcast
Google Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/RRgooglepodcast
Podbean: https://rationalreligion.podbean.com/
MORE ABOUT US
For more content, check out our other videos on YouTube, as well as our website:
http://www.rationalreligion.co.uk
Learn more about Islam Ahmadiyya, the peaceful religious philosophy behind Rational Religion:
0:00 - The Israel Paradox
07:59 - Israeli Founders Shocking Admission
17:35 - Israel Suppresses Genetic Evidence
22:02 - New Genetic Evidence
Photo credit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/babaste...