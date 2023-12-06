BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Zionism - The Secret Evidence Israel Tried to Bury - part 2 of 3 - Dec 3, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
158 views • 12/06/2023

I posted part 1 late today, will post part 3 next Sunday or Monday, when I think there will be a new one.  Here's part 1 if missed:  https://www.brighteon.com/2449e8de-e6f8-4892-a2e9-c36660703a29

I'm sharing this video from 'Rational Religion' on YouTube.

Genetics. History. Common Sense. Israel wants to delete them. Will you let them?

Part 2/3 of our analysis of the Israel/Palestine conflict...

PODCASTS:

iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/RRitunespodcast

Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/RRspotifypodcast

Audible: https://tinyurl.com/RRaudiblepodcast

Google Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/RRgooglepodcast

Podbean: https://rationalreligion.podbean.com/

MORE ABOUT US

For more content, check out our other videos on YouTube, as well as our website:

http://www.rationalreligion.co.uk

Learn more about Islam Ahmadiyya, the peaceful religious philosophy behind Rational Religion:

www.alislam.org

0:00 - The Israel Paradox

07:59 - Israeli Founders Shocking Admission

17:35 - Israel Suppresses Genetic Evidence

22:02 - New Genetic Evidence


Photo credit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/babaste...

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
