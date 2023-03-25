Commencement Speech 2020: Congratulations, You are Now Hackable Animals

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Congratulations,
You are now hackable animals. Commencement speeches are usually an occasion to
give graduates advice. I think you
already got good advice from your teachers. So instead I would like to ask for
your help about an unprecedented challenge to humanity.
views on Jun 18, 2020. The most important thing to know about the 21st century
is that humans become hackable animals. You have probably heard many time that
your smart phone can be hacked, your computer, your bank account. But the real
game changer is that soon at least some corporations and governments could hack
your body and your brain too. Throughout
history, your souls were an unfathomable blackbox. Parents knew their children
well and lovers could peer into each other's heart. Mirrored