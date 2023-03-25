Commencement Speech 2020: Congratulations, You are Now Hackable Animals

Congratulations, You are now hackable animals. Commencement speeches are usually an occasion to give graduates advice. I think you already got good advice from your teachers. So instead I would like to ask for your help about an unprecedented challenge to humanity. Popularity 164,399 views on Jun 18, 2020. The most important thing to know about the 21st century is that humans become hackable animals. You have probably heard many time that your smart phone can be hacked, your computer, your bank account. But the real game changer is that soon at least some corporations and governments could hack your body and your brain too. Throughout history, your souls were an unfathomable blackbox. Parents knew their children well and lovers could peer into each other's heart. Mirrored

