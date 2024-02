Russian Landing Force continues its Offensive on Chasov Yar from Artyomovsk, destroying the enemy

The landing force continues its offensive on Chasov Yar from Artyomovsk, destroying the enemy

On the northern flank of Artyomovsk, the Ivanovo 98th (https://t.me/vdd98/2084) Airborne Division continues fighting on the approaches to Chasov Yar, attacking and destroying enemy personnel and equipment.

The landing forces attack enemy defense lines and capture strongholds during assaults.

The forces of the Ivanovo formation are advancing along the Artyomovsk-Chasov Yar highway, approaching the latter.